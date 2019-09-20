NEW YORK (AP) — A growing number of U.S. citizens have come out over the last year to pick up immigrants from detention centers, share meals with them or host them at their homes, sometimes one night, sometimes for a full year.

The hosts say they want to give asylum seekers and refugees a safe space as well as respond to President Donald Trump's tough stance on immigration.

Members of the Asylum Seekers Sponsorship Project thought they'd find a dozen people willing to open their homes to strangers when the group formed in spring 2018. The group was surprised to see about 100 volunteers signing up the first two days, and now about 2,000 people have shown interest in hosting someone. The organization has so far placed asylum seekers with about 200 hosts.