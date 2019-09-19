|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Ottawa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Detroit
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Boston
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Toronto
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Florida
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|New Jersey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|10
|Columbus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Chicago
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|10
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|10
|Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|2
|Vancouver
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Arizona
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|10
|San Jose
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|10
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Montreal 4, Florida 3
Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 0
Washington 3, St. Louis 2
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Ottawa 4, Toronto 3
Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1
Chicago 2, Detroit 1
Calgary 6, San Jose 4
|Thursday's Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Columbus at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.