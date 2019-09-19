NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina Courage
|13
|4
|4
|43
|47
|19
|Chicago
|12
|8
|2
|38
|36
|26
|Portland
|10
|5
|6
|36
|39
|29
|Utah Royals FC
|9
|7
|4
|31
|21
|17
|Reign FC
|8
|5
|7
|31
|21
|23
|Washington Spirit
|7
|7
|5
|26
|24
|21
|Houston
|7
|10
|4
|25
|20
|33
|Sky Blue FC
|4
|13
|4
|16
|16
|30
|Orlando Pride
|4
|15
|2
|14
|21
|47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Chicago 1, Orlando Pride 0
North Carolina Courage 6, Portland 0
Houston 2, Utah Royals FC 1
North Carolina Courage 6, Orlando Pride 1
Reign FC 2, Washington Spirit 2, tie
Chicago 3, Sky Blue FC 0
North Carolina Courage 1, Houston 0
Utah Royals FC at Reign FC ppd.
Washington Spirit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
North Carolina Courage at Utah Royals FC, 9 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Washington Spirit at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Utah Royals FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
North Carolina Courage at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.
Utah Royals FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando Pride at Sky Blue FC, 1 p.m.
Portland at Reign FC, 4 p.m.