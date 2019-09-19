  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/19 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 99 54 .647 _
Tampa Bay 90 63 .588 9
Boston 79 72 .523 19
Toronto 61 91 .401 37½
Baltimore 49 103 .322 49½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 93 59 .612 _
Cleveland 89 63 .586 4
Chicago 66 86 .434 27
Kansas City 56 97 .366 37½
Detroit 45 106 .298 47½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 100 53 .654 _
Oakland 92 61 .601 8
Texas 74 79 .484 26
Los Angeles 69 83 .454 30½
Seattle 64 88 .421 35½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday's Games

Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Houston 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle (Hernández 1-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-9) at Houston (Greinke 16-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Fiers 14-4), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.