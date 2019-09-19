All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|16
|5
|9
|57
|56
|37
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|7
|52
|55
|43
|Atlanta
|16
|11
|3
|51
|50
|36
|Toronto FC
|12
|10
|9
|45
|53
|49
|D.C. United
|12
|10
|9
|45
|40
|38
|New York
|13
|13
|5
|44
|51
|48
|New England
|10
|10
|10
|40
|45
|52
|Montreal
|11
|16
|4
|37
|42
|57
|Chicago
|9
|12
|10
|37
|48
|43
|Orlando City
|9
|13
|9
|36
|40
|44
|Columbus
|9
|15
|7
|34
|36
|45
|Cincinnati
|6
|22
|3
|21
|30
|74
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|19
|4
|7
|64
|77
|33
|Seattle
|14
|9
|8
|50
|50
|47
|Minnesota
|14
|10
|6
|48
|49
|40
|Real Salt Lake
|14
|12
|4
|46
|42
|38
|LA Galaxy
|14
|13
|3
|45
|49
|49
|San Jose
|13
|12
|5
|44
|49
|46
|FC Dallas
|12
|11
|8
|44
|47
|42
|Portland
|13
|13
|4
|43
|45
|44
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|13
|7
|37
|44
|54
|Colorado
|10
|15
|6
|36
|51
|58
|Houston
|10
|16
|4
|34
|41
|51
|Vancouver
|7
|15
|9
|30
|32
|54
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Houston 2, Minnesota 0
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1
Real Salt Lake 1, San Jose 0
New York City FC 2, San Jose 1
Chicago 4, FC Dallas 0
Columbus 3, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 1, Montreal 0
New England 3, Orlando City 3, tie
Los Angeles FC 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Vancouver 2, Houston 1
D.C. United 1, Portland 0
Toronto FC 3, Colorado 2
Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 1
Seattle 4, New York 2
LA Galaxy 7, Sporting Kansas City 2
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0
New York 2, Portland 0
FC Dallas 0, Seattle 0, tie
San Jose at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 3:55 p.m.
New York City FC at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
New England at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Montreal, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 5 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.