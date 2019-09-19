TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Donald Berwick, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the Obama era, told an audience in Taiwan Thursday (September 19) that artificial intelligence (AI) had the potential to improve global healthcare.

Already, in California, a patient with skin problems only had to send a picture of his condition to his doctor to receive a diagnosis, without having to leave his home to visit a hospital or a clinic, Berwick said.

As one of the most advanced countries in the world, Taiwan had the expertise in healthcare and health insurance, but nevertheless, the whole system might have to be redesigned from the bottom up, the Liberty Times quoted the U.S. doctor as saying.

While under the existing system, the patient had to move to the hospital, with AI, it was possible for the knowledge and information to move and seek out the patient, Berwick said. In addition, the patient could exchange information with fellow patients through the Internet.

Laws and health insurance formulas would also have to adapt to the new environment, according to Berwick,

