PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon has proposed using the site of the former home of the Detroit Lions as a distribution center in a $250 million project that could bring 1,500 jobs.

Details of plans for the Pontiac Silverdome site in suburban Detroit were made public Wednesday night.

The city says its planning commission approved a permit for the site to be used as a warehouse, distribution and fulfillment campus. Pontiac says Seattle-based Amazon would lease buildings from a developer. Plans call for Amazon to start operating at the site as soon as next year.

The Lions played at the Silverdome from 1975-2001. It also was the home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons and hosted the Super Bowl in 1982. The Silverdome was taken down with a partial implosion in 2017.