Central Bank raises economic growth forecast to 2.4%

Interest rates unchanged

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/19 19:31
Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long.

Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For the first time this year, the Central Bank raised its economic growth forecast for the year, to 2.4 percent, reports said Thursday (September 19).

Previously, the bank had estimated the Gross Domestic Product would grow by 2.06 percent in 2019, but an improving export picture led to more optimism, the Central News Agency reported.

As expected, Thursday’s Central Bank meeting left interest rates untouched. As arguments in favor of the decision, the bank cited stable inflation, an uncertain international economic situation, and the mid-range levels of domestic interest rates as compared with the situation overseas.

One of the key reasons for the optimism about the economic growth rate was the return of Taiwanese investors in the wake of the trade war between the United States and China, the bank said. Taiwanese manufacturers have been leaving China in an effort to avoid U.S. tariffs on their products, and the government of Taiwan has been encouraging and helping them to return home.

For the second half of the year, economic growth was expected to reach 2.66 percent, which would result in an overall figure of 2.4 percent for 2019, CNA reported.
Central Bank
economic growth
economic growth rate
trade war
interest rates

