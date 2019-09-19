A rickshaw puller pedals past rows of auto-rickshaws and taxis parked during a public transport strike in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
Passengers wait for transportation during a public transport strike in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Commuters in the Indian capital are
Passengers wait for transportation during a public transport strike in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Commuters in the Indian capital are
An auto-rickshaw driver sleeps in his vehicle during a public transport strike in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Commuters in the Indian
Taxi drivers play cards during a public transport strike in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Commuters in the Indian capital are facing pro
An auto-rickshaw driver puts up off duty board during a public transport strike in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Commuters in the Indian
NEW DELHI (AP) — Commuters in India's capital are facing difficulties as much of the city's public transportation, including private buses, auto-rickshaws and some ride-hailing services, remains off the roads to protest a sharp increase in traffic fines.
The government hopes a new Motor Vehicles Act will bring order to India's chaotic roads with an almost tenfold increase in fines for traffic offenses.
The minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, says higher fines are needed to improve the appalling safety record for India's roads, where more than 100,000 people are killed and nearly 500,000 injured in accidents every year.