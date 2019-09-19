TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Amid falling numbers of visitors from China and the government’s New Southbound Policy, Hualien will see flights start to two destinations in Cambodia next month, reports said Thursday (September 19).

China banned individual travelers from visiting Taiwan beginning August 1, but the island has been conducting a policy to encourage tourists from South and Southeast Asia to travel to the island.

Hualien, one of the most scenic areas in Taiwan, will not only see new air links with South Korea next month, but also with two destinations in Cambodia, the capital Phnom Penh and Siem Reap near the ruins of Angkor, the Liberty Times reported.

Charters organized by Sky Angkor Airlines on October 26 and November 8 will bring an estimated total of 300 Cambodians to the counties of Hualien and Taitung.

The Southeast Asian tourists would also take part in organized trips to Taipei, while the Taiwanese in Angkor would visit the old palaces and have the opportunity to play golf.

From October 17, direct flights three times a week by Eastar Jet will link Hualien to Inchon airport near the South Korean capital Seoul, while the same day charter flights operated by Air Busan will open a connection with the city of Ulsan, the Liberty Times reported.

