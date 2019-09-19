TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has continued to pull ahead of itinerant Kaohsiung mayor and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the latest poll, despite the withdrawal of Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘) from the race.

Gou announced late on Monday (Sept. 16) he would not take part in the 2020 presidential election, currently turning the race into a blue-green battle between Han and Tsai. According to the latest survey released by the Green Party, 49.1 percent of respondents chose Tsai, while only 32.25 percent opted for Han.

This represents a gap of 17 percent, even higher than Tsai's lead of 16.3 percent in an ETtoday poll posted last week. The Green Party said that it was the largest gap seen so far in its presidential election polls.

The Green Party carried out the survey in collaboration with the SET TV show "94 Customer Complaint" (94要客訴). With Gou's announcement that he was dropping out of the race, the Green Party said it had anticipated a bump for Han.

However, poll results actually showed a slight increase in support for Tsai and significant decline for Han. As the gap between Tsai and Han widens, 60 percent now believe Tsai will defeat Han in the general election.

When asked if they believed Han has the ability to be Taiwan's president, 57.2 percent of respondents said he did not, while 33.5 percent said he did. In addition, 59.8 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with Han's performance since he entered the presidential race, while only 32.4 percent were satisfied.

The Green Party said that the results showed that many recent disputes involving Han have caused him to lose the trust and support of voters, reported Liberty Times. "It appears Han become his own worst enemy," said the Green Party.