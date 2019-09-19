TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) issued a press release on Wednesday (Sept. 18) celebrating being named as the 2019 “Regulator of the Year,” according to the Asia Risk Awards Committee.

The ceremony for the 20th annual Asia Risk Awards was held in Singapore on Tuesday, and the award was received by FSC Vice Chairman Chang Chuang-Chang (張傳章). Taiwan’s FSC was recognized for its dedication and the progress it has made over the past few years towards curbing excessive foreign currency risks faced by the nation’s companies and financial institutions, according to Risk.net.

The FSC says that this award represents international recognition that the measures taken by Taiwan to ensure the stability of markets and the security of investments in the country have proven effective. In serving the nation’s financial interests, the FSC will continue to operate according to its motto “Not best, only better,” says the FSC press release.

For more information on the current state of the financial markets in Taiwan and the FSC’s future outlook, check out the report at Risk.net.