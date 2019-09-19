  1. Home
I-Mei leads Kantar’s Taiwan consumer brand index for the 5th year

More than 90% of Taiwanese households bought I-Mei products in 2018: Kantar

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/19 16:44
I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko (left) at Kantar event.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – I-Mei Foods Co. (義美食品) came out on top of the Kantar Brand Footprint index for the fifth year running, according to reports Wednesday (September 18).

The food group founded in 1934 reached 91 percent of households, finishing ahead of Kuang Chuan Dairy Co., Ltd. and Foremost, according to the consulting company.

Relatively hot weather over the past months pushed companies and brands involved in the sale of beverages to the forefront of the consumer market, Kantar said.

A key element in I-Mei’s success in holding on to the top spot was its frequent rollout of new products and the popular sale of its fresh milk at Costco branches, according to reports.

In addition, the company also weathered a spate of food safety scandals in Taiwan due to its attention to quality and the introduction of a laboratory of its own to test its products.

In 2018, more than 90 percent of households in Taiwan bought I-Mei products, with an average of 10.8 times, which accounted for a total of 83 million purchases, Kantar found.

Kuang Chuan came second on the Brand Footprint list, with 77 percent of households buying at least one of its products during 2018.

Foremost managed to finish third thanks to its emphasis on natural yoghurt and yoghurt drinks without additives, Kantar said.
