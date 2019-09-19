  1. Home
  2. World

Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/19 16:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 91 61 .599 _
Tampa Bay 89 63 .586 _
Cleveland 88 63 .583 ½

___

Wednesday's Games

Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 10-5), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Washington 83 67 .553 _
Chicago 82 69 .543 _
Milwaukee 82 69 .543 _
New York 78 73 .517 4
Philadelphia 77 72 .517 4

___

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

___