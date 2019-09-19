Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|91
|61
|.599
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|63
|.586
|_
|Cleveland
|88
|63
|.583
|½
___
Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 10-5), 10:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|83
|67
|.553
|_
|Chicago
|82
|69
|.543
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|69
|.543
|_
|New York
|78
|73
|.517
|4
|Philadelphia
|77
|72
|.517
|4
___
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
___