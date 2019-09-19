A military plane is parked before a cloud seeding mission at Subang military airbase as sky is shrouded with haze in Subang, Malaysia, Thursday, Sept.
Members of a cloud seeding team, in blue, are helped by Air Force crew prepare tanks containing a solution of water and salt before loading them into
Tanks containing a solution of water and salt are loaded into a military plane at Subang Military airbase in Subang, Malaysia, Thursday, Sept. 19, 201
Tanks containing a solution of water and salt are loaded into a military plane at Subang Military airbase in Subang, Malaysia, Thursday, Sept. 19, 201
A member of a cloud seeding team, in blue, is helped by Air Force crew prepares a tank containing a solution of water and salt before loading it into
Members of a cloud seeding team, in blue, are helped by Air Force crew prepare tanks containing a solution of water and salt before loading them into
Smoke billows from forest fires in Kahayan Hilir, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept.18, 2019. Forest fires have razed hundreds of thousan
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have arrested 230 people suspected of starting fires that are spreading health-damaging haze across a large part of Southeast Asia.
National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said Thursday that those arrested include three men who were caught while trying to clear land to plant crops in the Tesso Nilo National Park, which is home to about 140 endangered wild elephants.
Prasetyo said the suspects could be prosecuted under an environmental protection law that mandates a maximum 10-year prison sentence for setting fires to clear land.
Indonesia's fires are an annual problem that strain relations with neighboring countries.
The smoke from the fires has blanketed parts of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and southern Thailand in a noxious haze.