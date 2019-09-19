CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's uprising has raised hopes for a new era for the nation and for Sudanese women after three decades of autocratic rule by Omar al-Bashir.

Sudanese women played a pivotal role in the protests that brought down al-Bashir, and under an interim government in power now, they hope for more freedom and equality.

Activists say they seek to overturn many of the restrictive Islamic laws from the previous era.

Khalda Saber is one such activist, but had to leave Sudan two days after al-Bashir's overthrow.

She was threatened for documenting rights abuses against women before and during the pro-democracy uprising.

Wifaq Gurashi, a women's rights activist in Khartoum, says: "It's a long way" to go "to get rid of the traditional way of thinking in this masculine and authoritarian society."