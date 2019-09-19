TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – New United States National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien visited Taiwan in 2016 and is known as extremely friendly to the island country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (September 19).

President Donald Trump removed his previous national security adviser, John Bolton, who was known as a hardliner on many issues but also as a fierce supporter of Taiwan, and announced O’Brien as his replacement Wednesday (September 18).

The new adviser, a Mormon and a lawyer, has been working as a specialist in hostage affairs for the Department of State and received credit from both Democrats and Republicans, the BBC reported. He worked at the U.S. delegation to the United Nations when Bolton served as the ambassador to the global body.

Shortly after O’Brien visited Taiwan in May 2016, The National Interest published an article in which he called on the global community to support the island’s democracy, MOFA said. The diplomat advocated closer ties between the U.S. and Taiwan in the document.

