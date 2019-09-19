TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese doctor upset by the naming of her country as a province of China wrote a letter of protest to a conference in the African state of Rwanda which led to the country name “Taiwan” being printed on her congress pass, the Central News Agency reported Thursday (September 19).

Doctor Tsai Hui-shan (蔡蕙珊), who works in the Taiwanese ally of eSwatini, was planning to attend the African Palliative Care Association meeting in the Rwandan capital Kigali when she noticed on the online registration page that her country was listed as “Taiwan – Province of China.”

Angry about the name, she wrote a letter of protest to the organizers, demanding a correction, CNA reported. Taiwan had made valuable contributions of its own to the development of palliative care, so those achievements should not be covered up by China, the report said.

Tsai also contrasted medical data about Taiwan and China to show how the island had fared better on many medical and patients’ rights issues.

When she arrived in Rwanda for the September 17-20 conference, she found that the laminated pass she received just bore the word “Taiwan” to name her country, showing that her protest had worked, CNA reported.

