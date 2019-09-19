  1. Home
Imelda deluges parts of Texas with rain, spawns tornadoes

By JUAN A. LOZANO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/19 13:08
Angel Marshman wades through floodwaters from Tropical Depression Imelda after trying to start his flooded car Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galveston

A postman walks through the flooded streets from Tropical Depression Imelda as he deliver mail Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Pho

Angel Marshman carries a gas can as he walks through floodwaters from Tropical Depression Imelda to get to his flooded car, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019,

Paco Vargas pushes floodwaters from Tropical Depression Imelda away from his business Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Houston and surrounding communities say so far there have been no severe consequences as Tropical Depression Imelda deluged parts of Southeast Texas with rain.

The storm's remnants spawned several weak tornadoes in the Baytown area, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston, causing minor damage to some homes and vehicles.

Forecasters say the Houston area could still face some heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Coastal counties, including Brazoria, Matagorda and Galveston, got the most rainfall since Imelda formed on Tuesday. Some parts of the Houston area had received nearly 8 inches (203 millimeters) of rain, while the city of Galveston had received nearly 9 inches (229 millimeters).

Sargent, a town of about 2,700 residents in Matagorda County, had received nearly 20 inches (508 millimeters) of rain since Tuesday.