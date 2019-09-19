TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A tropical depression to the southeast of Taiwan is moving northward, liking bringing rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan and possibly intensifying into a tropical storm.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said that the outer bands of clouds from the tropical depression are starting to affect Taiwan and strengthen the northeasterly winds. The clouds have already started to bring intermittent rains to northern and northeastern Taiwan, while mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan could see scattered showers.

The tropical depression, which is about 800 kilometers east of Taitung, has continued to integrate over the past two days. At present, it is starting to concentrate and has a good chance to intensify into Tropical Storm Tapah, the 17th tropical storm of the year.

The CWB said that due to strong northeasterly winds, there will be strong wind gusts of between 8 and 10 on the Beaufort scale in from Kaohsiung northward, eastern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula, Penghu, Matsu. Large waves powerful riptides are likely along coastal areas.



(Map from Peng Chi-ming Facebook page)

As for temperatures today, the weather bureau said that lows this morning will range between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius. Due to rainfall in the northern Taiwan, high temperatures will range between 29 and 31 degrees, while the rest of Taiwan will see highs of between 32 and 34 degrees.

As the center is close to Taiwan, there is a strong chance the country may at least be affected by the storm's periphery. WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said that the tropical system will come closest to Taiwan on Friday and Saturday (Sept. 20 and 21) when its peripheral circulation will affect northern and northeastern Taiwan.

Peng said that the tropical system is like to pass between Miyagu Island and Naha Island and not reach Taiwan's maritime area. However, if the storm shifts slightly west, Taiwan will feel a stronger impact from the system, said Peng.