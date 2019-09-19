MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican airline Interjet says it has suspended two employees after a woman identified as a pilot suggested a bomb should blow up the capital's main square during Independence Day celebrations.

Interjet says in a statement that the workers have been grounded and it rejects "any manifestation of violence."

Ximena García is said to be a first officer for the carrier. In a recent social media post she said, "A bomb should fall in the Zocalo," as Mexico City's downtown plaza is known.

That day it was filled with tens of thousands gathered for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's traditional reenactment of priest Miguel Hidalgo's 1810 call to arms that launched the war for independence.

Another woman who has been identified as an Interjet worker responded supportively.

García apologized Wednesday.