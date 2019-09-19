NEW YORK (AP) — Nonprofit news organizations are one of the few growth areas in the troubled field of journalism. A new report out Wednesday suggests that they are broadening their base of financial support to take in more individual donations.

That's from the Institute for Nonprofit News, which represents regional news sites, single-issue organizations and investigative units like ProPublica and the Center for Investigative Reporting. Nearly three-quarters of the institute's 240 members began operating later than 2008.

Foundations once dominated funding for these organizations, but individual donors are catching up.

The institute says the sites received 43% of their funding from foundations and 39% from individuals last year. Advertising and events accounted for other funding.

Executive director Sue Cross says the public is becoming aware of the impact of failing newspapers.