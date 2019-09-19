MADRID (AP) — Héctor Herrera scored in the 90th minute as Atlético Madrid salvaged a 2-2 draw against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless in his return to Madrid, but Juventus was able to open a 2-0 lead with goals by Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi in the second half.

Sefan Savic pulled Atlético closer in the 70th and Herrera got the equalizer with a late header.

In the other group match, Lokomotiv Moscow won 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

