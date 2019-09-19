Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball against Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Atl
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado, left, scores his side's first goal as Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi tries to block the shot during the Champions League Group
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix fights for the ball against Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, left, and Juventus' Alex Sandro, right, during the Champions Leag
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix passes Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, left, during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Juv
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa kicks the ball during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus at Wanda Metropoli
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix reacts as Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the Champions League Group D
MADRID (AP) — Héctor Herrera scored in the 90th minute as Atlético Madrid salvaged a 2-2 draw against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless in his return to Madrid, but Juventus was able to open a 2-0 lead with goals by Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi in the second half.
Sefan Savic pulled Atlético closer in the 70th and Herrera got the equalizer with a late header.
In the other group match, Lokomotiv Moscow won 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni