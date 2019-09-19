A cheap, daily pill that combines four drugs has been tested for the first time in the United States to see if it works as well among low-income Americans as it has in other countries.

The results published Wednesday suggest the combo pill can lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. Experts say the study may draw U.S. interest to a strategy that has been seen as useful only in places with limited access to medical care.

The polypill contained three blood pressure drugs and one cholesterol drug. The study didn't measure heart attacks or strokes. But, after a year, the patients taking the polypill had lowered their blood pressure and bad cholesterol by more than the other patients, who had continued with their usual medical care.