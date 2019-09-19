New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|58.81
|59.43
|57.67
|58.11 Down 1.23
|Oct
|58.62
|59.27
|57.58
|58.04 Down 1.06
|Nov
|58.06
|58.75
|57.14
|57.62
|Down .95
|Dec
|57.45
|58.09
|56.60
|57.08
|Down .84
|Jan
|56.75
|57.49
|56.11
|56.56
|Down .72
|Feb
|56.15
|56.85
|55.60
|56.05
|Down .57
|Mar
|55.69
|56.19
|55.16
|55.54
|Down .49
|Apr
|55.13
|55.68
|54.64
|55.03
|Down .46
|May
|54.73
|55.23
|54.14
|54.55
|Down .45
|Jun
|54.32
|54.66
|53.77
|54.12
|Down .44
|Jul
|53.78
|54.28
|53.41
|53.71
|Down .45
|Aug
|53.65
|53.96
|53.03
|53.35
|Down .48
|Sep
|53.21
|53.46
|52.77
|53.06
|Down .51
|Oct
|53.76
|53.76
|52.81
|52.81
|Down .55
|Nov
|53.00
|53.37
|52.23
|52.62
|Down .58
|Dec
|52.76
|52.80
|52.41
|52.41
|Down .60
|Jan
|52.23
|Down .61
|Feb
|51.99
|52.18
|51.99
|52.08
|Down .61
|Mar
|51.87
|51.96
|51.87
|51.96
|Down .60
|Apr
|51.86
|Down .60
|May
|52.05
|52.45
|51.46
|51.78
|Down .59
|Jun
|51.67
|Down .57
|Jul
|51.57
|Down .55
|Aug
|51.48
|Down .53
|Sep
|51.42
|Down .52
|Oct
|51.38
|Down .53
|Nov
|51.57
|51.98
|51.11
|51.34
|Down .56
|Dec
|51.25
|Down .58
|Jan
|51.18
|Down .58
|Feb
|51.13
|Down .57
|Mar
|51.10
|Down .56
|Apr
|51.08
|Down .55
|May
|51.58
|51.58
|50.91
|51.08
|Down .53
|Jun
|51.04
|Down .52
|Jul
|51.03
|Down .51
|Aug
|51.04
|Down .51
|Sep
|51.08
|Down .49
|Oct
|51.13
|Down .48
|Nov
|51.50
|51.83
|51.19
|51.19
|Down .47
|Dec
|51.18
|Down .46
|Jan
|51.18
|Down .45
|Feb
|51.19
|Down .44
|Mar
|51.21
|Down .43
|Apr
|51.22
|Down .44
|May
|51.25
|Down .44
|Jun
|51.25
|Down .42
|Jul
|51.28
|Down .40
|Aug
|51.34
|Down .38
|Sep
|51.41
|Down .38
|Oct
|51.50
|Down .38
|Nov
|52.10
|52.10
|51.58
|51.58
|Down .40
|Dec
|51.59
|Down .41
|Jan
|51.58
|Down .41
|Feb
|51.61
|Down .42
|Mar
|51.64
|Down .43
|Apr
|51.69
|Down .43
|May
|51.74
|Down .44
|Jun
|51.76
|Down .45
|Jul
|51.80
|Down .45
|Aug
|51.85
|Down .46
|Sep
|51.91
|Down .47
|Oct
|51.99
|Down .47
|Nov
|52.07
|Down .48
|Dec
|52.08
|Down .49
|Jan
|52.11
|Down .51
|Feb
|52.14
|Down .52
|Mar
|52.19
|Down .53
|Apr
|52.22
|Down .55
|May
|52.26
|Down .56
|Jun
|52.30
|Down .57
|Jul
|52.31
|Down .59
|Aug
|52.35
|Down .60
|Sep
|52.40
|Down .61
|Oct
|52.44
|Down .63
|Nov
|52.49
|Down .64
|Dec
|52.49
|Down .65
|Jan
|52.51
|Down .65
|Feb
|52.54
|Down .66
|Mar
|52.57
|Down .66
|Apr
|52.60
|Down .67
|May
|52.65
|Down .68
|Jun
|52.68
|Down .68
|Jul
|52.71
|Down .69
|Aug
|52.75
|Down .69
|Sep
|52.79
|Down .70
|Oct
|52.86
|Down .70
|Nov
|52.92
|Down .71
|Dec
|52.94
|Down .71
|Jan
|52.96
|Down .71
|Feb
|52.99
|Down .71
|Mar
|53.01
|Down .71
|Apr
|53.04
|Down .71
|May
|53.07
|Down .71
|Jun
|53.08
|Down .71
|Jul
|53.08
|Down .71
|Aug
|53.09
|Down .71
|Sep
|53.09
|Down .71
|Oct
|53.11
|Down .71
|Nov
|53.12
|Down .71
|Dec
|53.03
|Down .71
|Jan
|53.05
|Down .71
|Feb
|53.05
|Down .71
|Mar
|53.06
|Down .71
|Apr
|53.06
|Down .71
|May
|53.06
|Down .71
|Jun
|53.07
|Down .71
|Jul
|53.07
|Down .71
|Aug
|53.09
|Down .71
|Sep
|53.09
|Down .71
|Oct
|53.10
|Down .71
|Nov
|53.17
|Down .71
|Dec
|53.17
|Down .71
|Jan
|53.17
|Down .71
|Feb
|53.17
|Down .71
|Mar
|53.17
|Down .71
|Apr
|53.17
|Down .71
|May
|53.17
|Down .71
|Jun
|53.17
|Down .71
|Jul
|53.17
|Down .71
|Aug
|53.17
|Down .71
|Sep
|53.17
|Down .71
|Oct
|53.17
|Down .71
|Nov
|53.17
|Down .71
|Dec
|53.17
|Down .71
|Jan
|53.17
|Down .71