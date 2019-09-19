  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/09/19 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 259.50 260.15 258.00 259.55 Down 1.40
Oct 261.70 262.05 259.20 260.05 Down 1.40
Nov 262.75 263.05 259.95 260.75 Down 1.40
Dec 262.50 263.80 259.75 261.30 Down 1.40
Jan 262.25 262.40 261.90 261.90 Down 1.45
Feb 262.75 262.75 262.35 262.35 Down 1.45
Mar 264.00 264.85 260.85 262.35 Down 1.45
Apr 262.80 Down 1.50
May 263.05 263.65 262.25 263.00 Down 1.50
Jun 263.45 Down 1.55
Jul 264.10 264.20 263.30 263.75 Down 1.50
Aug 264.25 Down 1.55
Sep 265.25 265.30 264.55 264.55 Down 1.50
Oct 265.10 Down 1.50
Nov 265.50 Down 1.55
Dec 265.65 Down 1.50
Jan 266.15 Down 1.55
Feb 266.55 Down 1.55
Mar 266.60 Down 1.55
Apr 266.65 Down 1.55
May 267.20 Down 1.60
Jun 267.45 Down 1.60
Jul 267.60 Down 1.60
Aug 267.75 Down 1.60
Sep 267.90 Down 1.60
Dec 268.30 Down 1.60
Mar 268.60 Down 1.60
May 268.65 Down 1.60
Jul 268.80 Down 1.60
Sep 268.85 Down 1.60
Dec 268.90 Down 1.60
Mar 268.95 Down 1.60
May 269.00 Down 1.60
Jul 269.05 Down 1.60
Sep 269.10 Down 1.60
Dec 269.15 Down 1.60
Mar 269.20 Down 1.60
May 269.25 Down 1.60
Jul 269.30 Down 1.60