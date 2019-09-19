New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|259.50
|260.15
|258.00
|259.55 Down 1.40
|Oct
|261.70
|262.05
|259.20
|260.05 Down 1.40
|Nov
|262.75
|263.05
|259.95
|260.75 Down 1.40
|Dec
|262.50
|263.80
|259.75
|261.30 Down 1.40
|Jan
|262.25
|262.40
|261.90
|261.90 Down 1.45
|Feb
|262.75
|262.75
|262.35
|262.35 Down 1.45
|Mar
|264.00
|264.85
|260.85
|262.35 Down 1.45
|Apr
|262.80 Down 1.50
|May
|263.05
|263.65
|262.25
|263.00 Down 1.50
|Jun
|263.45 Down 1.55
|Jul
|264.10
|264.20
|263.30
|263.75 Down 1.50
|Aug
|264.25 Down 1.55
|Sep
|265.25
|265.30
|264.55
|264.55 Down 1.50
|Oct
|265.10 Down 1.50
|Nov
|265.50 Down 1.55
|Dec
|265.65 Down 1.50
|Jan
|266.15 Down 1.55
|Feb
|266.55 Down 1.55
|Mar
|266.60 Down 1.55
|Apr
|266.65 Down 1.55
|May
|267.20 Down 1.60
|Jun
|267.45 Down 1.60
|Jul
|267.60 Down 1.60
|Aug
|267.75 Down 1.60
|Sep
|267.90 Down 1.60
|Dec
|268.30 Down 1.60
|Mar
|268.60 Down 1.60
|May
|268.65 Down 1.60
|Jul
|268.80 Down 1.60
|Sep
|268.85 Down 1.60
|Dec
|268.90 Down 1.60
|Mar
|268.95 Down 1.60
|May
|269.00 Down 1.60
|Jul
|269.05 Down 1.60
|Sep
|269.10 Down 1.60
|Dec
|269.15 Down 1.60
|Mar
|269.20 Down 1.60
|May
|269.25 Down 1.60
|Jul
|269.30 Down 1.60