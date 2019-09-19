ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tottenham gave up a two-goal lead and had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Harry Kane scored a clinical penalty in the 26th minute after being carelessly brought down by Yassine Meriah, and Lucas Moura made it 2-0 four minutes later with a strike from 20 meters (yards).

But Olympiakos was rewarded for its persistence and Daniel Podence found the net before the break after exchanging passes with Mathieu Valbuena.

The French international leveled from the penalty spot in the 54th minute.

Tottenham, a Champions League finalist last season, brought on Son Heung-min for the last 17 minutes but the South Korean produced little threat on the left.

