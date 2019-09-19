JERUSALEM (AP) — Seven Palestinians have been wounded after a rocket barrage from the Gaza Strip exploded near a house inside the coastal enclave.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said Wednesday that two of the three rockets struck outside a home in the southern city of Rafah, and a third fell near the fence separating Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said it had identified "a failed launch attempt" from the Gaza Strip, but that no projectiles entered Israel.

Gaza's health ministry said seven people were wounded, but didn't elaborate on their condition.

It wasn't clear which Palestinian militant group in Gaza was behind the rocket fire.

Israel and Hamas reached an informal cease-fire in May, following the worst bout of fighting since a 2014 war between them, which has largely held.