Volunteer Nick Mills, right, hands Hurricane Dorian evacuee, Leshonda Collins and her 1-year-old daughter Shayniyah, supplies as they arrive from the
3-year-old Hurricane Dorian evacuee Trevanti Saunders of Freeport, sits on a suitcase with his family as they wait for a ride after arriving on the Gr
Pastor Linda Collymore, center, praise with Bryce Graham, right and Hurricane Dorian evacuee Arnold Ferguson, left, after arriving on the Grand Celebr
Hurricane Dorian evacuee Mark Mackey Jr.,right, sleeps on his mother, Wendy Willis-Mackey's shoulder after arriving on the Grand Celebration cruise sh
Hurricane Dorian evacuees wait for family and friends to arrive after evacuating on the Grand Celebration cruise ship from Freeport, a city in the Gra
Hurricane Dorian evacuee Kennecia Burrows, 11, pushes her 3-year-old cousin, Trevanti Saunders both of Freeport, across the street as he sits on a sui
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — More than 200 Bahamians whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Dorian have come to Florida on a cruise ship.
It was the second mass arrival for the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. More than 850 Bahamian evacuees arrived Sept. 7 after the storm ravaged the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco.
U.S. authorities asked companies to contact Bahamian officials to screen passengers who don't have U.S. visas. A ferry company last week asked passengers without visas to disembark in Freeport, forcing 119 people out of the boat.
The Bahamians who arrived Wednesday from Freeport say they will temporarily stay with relatives or friends before traveling back.
The Grand Celebration ship delivered food, water, supplies and construction materials in Freeport. It required evacuees pay $49 per person and provide a U.S. address.