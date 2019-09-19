This Sept. 16, 2019 photo shows actor Brad Pitt at a special screening of "Ad Astra" at the National Geographic Museum in Washington. (Photo by Brent
Actor Tommy Lee Jones, from left, director James Gray, and actor Brad Pitt attend a special screening of "Ad Astra" at the National Geographic Museum
This image released by 20th Century Fox shows Brad Pitt in a scene from "Ad Astra," in theaters on Sept. 20. (Francois Duhamel/20th Century Fox via AP
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Brad Pitt says he wants to be creative until someone pulls the plug on him. The 55-year-old produced and stars in the space epic "Ad Astra," which opens in theaters nationwide on Friday.
Pitt is garnering raves and awards buzz for his performance as a loner astronaut in the near future who travels to the outer reaches of space to investigate a disturbance that may be related to his long-missing father, played by Tommy Lee Jones.
It's Pitt's second standout role this year. This summer he also made waves with his portrayal of a Hollywood stuntman in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
Pitt has never won an Oscar for acting, despite two nominations, although he does have one for producing 2013's "12 Years a Slave."