TORONTO (AP) — Health authorities in Canada say a youth has been diagnosed with a severe respiratory illness related to vaping.

It could be the first reported case in Canada. Health officials in the United States are investigating a mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping.

They have identified 380 confirmed and probable cases in 36 states and one territory, including six deaths.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit in London, Ontario, reported the case on Wednesday.

Health Canada issued a warning recently urging people who vape to watch for symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.

It also said that health care professionals should ask patients about their use of e-cigarette products if they have respiratory symptoms.