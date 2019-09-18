MEXICO CITY (AP) — A French auction house has refused Mexico's plea to halt the planned sale of a collection of about 120 pre-Hispanic artifacts.

The Millon auction house said Wednesday's sale in Paris will go ahead.

Alexandre Millon defended the legality of the private collection and the owners' right to sell it.

Mexico says some of the artifacts are fakes and others should be returned to Mexico because they form part of the country's cultural heritage.

The collection includes clay fertility figurines, pottery, jewelry and other items. A French couple started the collection in the 1960s.

Mexico passed a law in 1972 prohibiting the export of such artifacts. It's unclear if the relics were taken from Mexico before then.