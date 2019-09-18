NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina Courage 13 4 4 43 47 19 Chicago 12 8 2 38 36 26 Portland 10 5 6 36 39 29 Utah Royals FC 9 7 4 31 21 17 Reign FC 8 5 7 31 21 23 Washington Spirit 7 7 5 26 24 21 Houston 7 10 4 25 20 33 Sky Blue FC 4 13 4 16 16 30 Orlando Pride 4 15 2 14 21 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 11

Chicago 1, Orlando Pride 0

North Carolina Courage 6, Portland 0

Friday, September 13

Houston 2, Utah Royals FC 1

Saturday, September 14

North Carolina Courage 6, Orlando Pride 1

Reign FC 2, Washington Spirit 2, tie

Sunday, September 15

Chicago 3, Sky Blue FC 0

Tuesday, September 17

North Carolina Courage 1, Houston 0

Wednesday, September 18

Utah Royals FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

Washington Spirit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

North Carolina Courage at Utah Royals FC, 9 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

Washington Spirit at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 28

North Carolina Courage at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.

Utah Royals FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 29

Orlando Pride at Sky Blue FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Reign FC, 4 p.m.