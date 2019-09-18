  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/18 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 99 53 .651 _
Tampa Bay 89 63 .586 10
Boston 79 71 .527 19
Toronto 60 91 .397 38½
Baltimore 49 102 .325 49½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 93 58 .616 _
Cleveland 88 63 .583 5
Chicago 65 86 .430 28
Kansas City 56 96 .368 37½
Detroit 45 105 .300 47½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 99 53 .651 _
Oakland 91 61 .599 8
Texas 74 78 .487 25
Los Angeles 68 83 .450 30½
Seattle 63 88 .417 35½

___

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

Houston 4, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.