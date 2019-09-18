American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|63
|.586
|10
|Boston
|79
|71
|.527
|19
|Toronto
|60
|91
|.397
|38½
|Baltimore
|49
|102
|.325
|49½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|Cleveland
|88
|63
|.583
|5
|Chicago
|65
|86
|.430
|28
|Kansas City
|56
|96
|.368
|37½
|Detroit
|45
|105
|.300
|47½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|Oakland
|91
|61
|.599
|8
|Texas
|74
|78
|.487
|25
|Los Angeles
|68
|83
|.450
|30½
|Seattle
|63
|88
|.417
|35½
___
N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
Toronto 8, Baltimore 5
Houston 4, Texas 1
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.