Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/18 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 99 53 .651 _ _ 7-3 W-1 54-22 45-31
Tampa Bay 89 63 .586 10 _ 6-4 L-2 43-32 46-31
Boston 79 71 .527 19 9 4-6 L-1 36-40 43-31
Toronto 60 91 .397 38½ 28½ 5-5 W-2 31-44 29-47
Baltimore 49 102 .325 49½ 39½ 3-7 L-2 23-53 26-49
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 93 58 .616 _ _ 6-4 W-2 43-33 50-25
Cleveland 88 63 .583 5 ½ 7-3 W-2 45-31 43-32
Chicago 65 86 .430 28 23½ 3-7 L-4 35-39 30-47
Kansas City 56 96 .368 37½ 33 4-6 L-1 29-47 27-49
Detroit 45 105 .300 47½ 43 3-7 L-1 21-54 24-51
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 99 53 .651 _ _ 7-3 W-4 57-20 42-33
Oakland 91 61 .599 8 _ 8-2 W-1 49-28 42-33
Texas 74 78 .487 25 15 5-5 L-4 42-33 32-45
Los Angeles 68 83 .450 30½ 20½ 3-7 L-1 36-39 32-44
Seattle 63 88 .417 35½ 25½ 5-5 W-3 33-42 30-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 93 59 .612 _ _ 5-5 L-2 47-29 46-30
Washington 83 67 .553 9 _ 5-5 W-1 42-31 41-36
New York 78 73 .517 14½ 4 6-4 W-1 43-31 35-42
Philadelphia 77 72 .517 14½ 4 5-5 W-1 43-35 34-37
Miami 53 98 .351 39½ 29 3-7 W-1 29-49 24-49

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 84 67 .556 _ _ 5-5 L-1 48-29 36-38
Chicago 82 69 .543 2 _ 6-4 L-1 51-25 31-44
Milwaukee 82 69 .543 2 _ 9-1 W-4 45-31 37-38
Cincinnati 71 81 .467 13½ 11½ 5-5 W-1 40-35 31-46
Pittsburgh 65 86 .430 19 17 3-7 L-4 31-42 34-44
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 98 54 .645 _ _ 6-4 W-2 57-20 41-34
Arizona 77 75 .507 21 2-8 L-1 38-36 39-39
San Francisco 73 78 .483 24½ 9 5-5 W-2 33-42 40-36
San Diego 68 83 .450 29½ 14 3-7 L-6 35-40 33-43
Colorado 66 86 .434 32 16½ 6-4 L-1 40-37 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

Houston 4, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Washington 6, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

Miami 12, Arizona 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.