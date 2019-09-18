All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|54-22
|45-31
|Tampa Bay
|89
|63
|.586
|10
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|43-32
|46-31
|Boston
|79
|71
|.527
|19
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|36-40
|43-31
|Toronto
|60
|91
|.397
|38½
|28½
|5-5
|W-2
|31-44
|29-47
|Baltimore
|49
|102
|.325
|49½
|39½
|3-7
|L-2
|23-53
|26-49
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|43-33
|50-25
|Cleveland
|88
|63
|.583
|5
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|45-31
|43-32
|Chicago
|65
|86
|.430
|28
|23½
|3-7
|L-4
|35-39
|30-47
|Kansas City
|56
|96
|.368
|37½
|33
|4-6
|L-1
|29-47
|27-49
|Detroit
|45
|105
|.300
|47½
|43
|3-7
|L-1
|21-54
|24-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|57-20
|42-33
|Oakland
|91
|61
|.599
|8
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|49-28
|42-33
|Texas
|74
|78
|.487
|25
|15
|5-5
|L-4
|42-33
|32-45
|Los Angeles
|68
|83
|.450
|30½
|20½
|3-7
|L-1
|36-39
|32-44
|Seattle
|63
|88
|.417
|35½
|25½
|5-5
|W-3
|33-42
|30-46
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Atlanta
|93
|59
|.612
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|47-29
|46-30
|Washington
|83
|67
|.553
|9
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|42-31
|41-36
|New York
|78
|73
|.517
|14½
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|43-31
|35-42
|Philadelphia
|77
|72
|.517
|14½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|43-35
|34-37
|Miami
|53
|98
|.351
|39½
|29
|3-7
|W-1
|29-49
|24-49
z-clinched playoff berth
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|84
|67
|.556
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|48-29
|36-38
|Chicago
|82
|69
|.543
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|51-25
|31-44
|Milwaukee
|82
|69
|.543
|2
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|45-31
|37-38
|Cincinnati
|71
|81
|.467
|13½
|11½
|5-5
|W-1
|40-35
|31-46
|Pittsburgh
|65
|86
|.430
|19
|17
|3-7
|L-4
|31-42
|34-44
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|54
|.645
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|57-20
|41-34
|Arizona
|77
|75
|.507
|21
|5½
|2-8
|L-1
|38-36
|39-39
|San Francisco
|73
|78
|.483
|24½
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|33-42
|40-36
|San Diego
|68
|83
|.450
|29½
|14
|3-7
|L-6
|35-40
|33-43
|Colorado
|66
|86
|.434
|32
|16½
|6-4
|L-1
|40-37
|26-49
x-clinched division
N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
Toronto 8, Baltimore 5
Houston 4, Texas 1
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
Washington 6, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
Miami 12, Arizona 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.