  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/18 22:04
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 76 3
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 45 30
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 19 40
Miami 0 2 0 .000 10 102
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 47
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 60 32
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 38 53
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 82 27
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 46
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 62
Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 68 36
Oakland 1 1 0 .500 34 44
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37
Denver 0 2 0 .000 30 40
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 66 38
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 52 51
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63
Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 36 48
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 55
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 31 19
Detroit 1 0 1 .750 40 37
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 44 33
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46
Arizona 0 1 1 .250 44 50

___

Thursday's Games

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.