Taiwan to play key role in global 5G supply chain: Economics Minister

Government has taken measures to aid development of 5G and AI: Shen

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/18 20:43
SEMICON Taiwan opened in Taipei Wednesday September 18.

SEMICON Taiwan opened in Taipei Wednesday September 18. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government will turn Taiwan into a key element in the global supply chain for 5G technology through the development of smart semiconductors, Economics Minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said Wednesday (September 18).

The Cabinet member was speaking at a forum on the first day of SEMICON Taiwan in Taipei City’s Nangang District, the Central News Agency reported.

Taiwan was the global No.1 in chip manufacturing and packaging, and No.2 in chip design, Shen emphasized in his speech. As artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G were the next drivers in the development of intelligent technology, the government launched the “AI On Chip” project last July to facilitate the development of AI, according to Shen.

The ministry was also helping Taiwanese enterprises to cross the threshold into the development of 5G technology, he said.

Turning to the immediate concerns of businesses and investors, Shen said the government had already begun finding solutions to issues such as shortages of power, water, land, labor and talent, the so-called “Five Shortages” plaguing Taiwanese manufacturers, according to CNA.
