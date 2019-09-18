TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police detained 13 Taiwanese fraud suspects in a suburb of the Thai capital Bangkok and decided to deport them to Taiwan, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said Wednesday (September 18).

In many past cases, countries without official diplomatic links to Taiwan deported Taiwanese suspects to China, especially if the victims were deemed Chinese.

However, in this case, the more than 30 victims who were defrauded of a total of NT$70 million (US$2.26 million) were all Taiwanese citizens, mostly elderly, the Central News Agency reported.

Members of the fraud ring posed as police officers, prosecutors or health insurance agents, reports said.

The suspects were reportedly worried about being eventually extradited to China, so they only focused on fooling Taiwanese citizens, cable station TVBS reported.

The CIB said the main suspect had rented a villa in a southern suburb of Bangkok. Following months of observation, the Thai police entered the site, arrested 13 suspects and found computers, electronic equipment and lists of victims, CNA reported.

The members of the group were all deported to Taiwan earlier this month and handed over to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office.

