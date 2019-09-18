TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A drunk Maserati driver died after he plowed into a semi-trailer truck on Tuesday (Sept. 17) in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan City.

After a heavy night of drinking, a 38-year-old man surnamed Lee (李) got behind the wheel of his black Maserati sports car early on Tuesday morning. Just as Lee was barreling down Nantun Road, Section 2 in Taoyuan's Luzhu District, a 45-year-old truck driver surnamed Chang (張) suddenly made a left turn into the intersection, reported UDN.

Lee, who was believed to be driving far above the speed limit, smashed his car into the trailer of the truck. His car submarined under the steel trailer, and he entered cardiac arrest.



Surveillance camera footage showing moment before impact. (Taoyuan City Police Department photo)

When paramedics arrived on the scene, Lee did not have any vital signs. After being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to resuscitate Lee and he was declared dead, according to the report.

Police said that Chang was driving from a company nearby when he made a left turn on Nantun Road heading toward Taoyuan's Dayuan District. Lee's sports car sped toward Chang's truck without braking and collided with the bottom of the trailer, causing the coup to crumple like an accordion and crush its driver.

Chang submitted to a breathalyzer test, but no alcohol was detected in his bloodstream. However, Lee's blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.995 mg/l, more than four times the legal limit of 0.25 mg/l, reported EBC.



The crash marks the fourth fatal traffic accident in Luzhu in less than a month. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.



