DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is announcing the backing of one of Iowa's last two uncommitted Democratic elected officials.

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald says he believes the senator from Massachusetts can address "the hollowing out of the middle class," which is what he named as the biggest problem in America. Fitzgerald says that as a Democrat and a capitalist Warren "wants to make our system work."

Fitzgerald was an early supporter of then-Sen. Barack Obama, who went on to win the presidency. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller also supported Obama but is endorsing Montana Gov. Steve Bullock for 2020.

Iowa's last remaining uncommitted statewide elected Democrat, Auditor Rob Sand, has yet to endorse.