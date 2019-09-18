TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The exhibition “Sounds of Design: Taiwan’s Contemporary Album Art” is showcasing Taiwanese designers’ record album covers in London's The Old Street Gallery from Sept.14 to 22.

"Sounds of Design: Taiwan’s Contemporary Album Art" features works by Aaron Nieh (聶永真), Joe Fang (方序中), Godkidlla (廖小子), Blackzao (布雷克), and Yen Po Chun (顏伯駿), which reflect Taiwan's contemporary music industry and design culture, said the organizer, Culture Taiwan UK.

According to Culture Taiwan UK, the album designs demonstrate "the experimental spirit of Taiwanese designers and the vast potential of printing and manufacturing technology." On the Facebook page for the event, the group states that Taiwan has become known as the source of the highest-quality and "most adventurous" album art in Asia.

The exhibition was curated by Lin Wei-Jhe (林唯哲), a Taiwanese designer who lives in Japan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture. Lin and Nieh hosted two forums on the opening day, drawing an audience of nearly 200 people, reported CNA.