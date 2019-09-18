TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After news broke on Monday (Sept. 16) that the Solomon Islands had severed ties with Taiwan in favor of China, Solomon Islanders held a large parade to protest the move and support Taiwan on Tuesday (Sept. 17).

On Tuesday, a Facebook group called I am from Honiara Solomon Islands posted images of a long convoy of trucks and marchers which took place in Auki the capital of Malaita Province. The participants waved Taiwanese flags and held banners with slogans such as "Say no to China," "Christians for Taiwan," "Malaita for Democracy," and "The govt. chose China. Not me!! They ignored us."

Below the post, dozens of Solomon Islanders expressed words of thanks for the 36 years of friendship Taiwan shared with the country, such as the following comment: "Thank you Taiwan for all you have done for us....you will always be our friend. God bless you Taiwan love you." Many Taiwanese also left words of thanks for the people of the Solomon Islands: "Thank you people of Solomon Islands! A friend is a friend! Feel sorry about your president's decision. Be brave, be strong, and may God bless you becoming a land of a true democracy!"



(Photo from Facebook page I am from Honiara Solomon Islands)

In response to the outpouring of support, Kuo Pei-yi (郭佩宜), a researcher at the Institute of Ethnology at Academia Sinica who worked in the field in the Solomon Islands, shared the post on Facebook. She said that she was very moved to see the marchers tie yellow ribbons and wave the Taiwan flag.

Kuo wrote, "Malaita Province is where I did my fieldwork. I see the familiar streets in the photos, the familiar people, the familiar human feelings, and feel full gratitude." She said she was confident that the majority of the people in the Solomon Islands support Taiwan.

However, she said that "the decisions of the country's politicians are very different and incompetent." "They are also worried about the country's future," she added.



(Photo from Facebook page I am from Honiara Solomon Islands)