TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Buckskin Beerhouse (柏克金啤酒餐廳) in Taipei will celebrate Germany's upcoming Oktoberfest by offering special drinks and dishes from Sept. 20 to Oct. 6.

Oktoberfest, the annual German beer festival in Munich, will take place this coming weekend. Buckskin Beerhouse, a Taiwanese restaurant that features craft beer, will launch a series of events in Taiwan's capital to celebrate the festival.

Buckskin Beerhouse stated in a press release on Wednesday (Sept. 18) that it will host “German Beer Festival 2019” with unique meals and craft beer. The event will kick off on Sept. 20 and last until Oct. 6.

According to the restaurant, beer-infused dishes, such as the dark beer beef burger, will be offered. Additionally, there will be a traditional Germany dance performance at the eatery's Nanjing branch on the first day.

Customers wearing traditional German costumes will enjoy a "buy one, get one free" discount. Please visit the official website or Facebook page for further information.



Those wearing traditional German costumes will get discount. (Buckskin Beerhouse photo)