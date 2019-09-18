  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: UK Supreme Court hears Johnson Brexit case

By  Associated Press
2019/09/18 16:18
An Anti- Brexit demonstrator protests outside The Supreme Court in London, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The Supreme Court is set to decide whether Prime M

An Anti- Brexit demonstrator protests outside The Supreme Court in London, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The Supreme Court is set to decide whether Prime M

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker listens Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France, as members of the European Parliame

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker listens Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France, as members of the European Parliame

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers his speech Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France, as members of the Europ

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers his speech Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France, as members of the Europ

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers his speech Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France, as members of the Europ

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers his speech Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France, as members of the Europ

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers his speech Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Members of the European

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers his speech Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Members of the European

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, left, shakes hands to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker while European Union chief Brexit negotiator

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, left, shakes hands to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker while European Union chief Brexit negotiator

An employee of Eurotunnel checks a British truck on its way to France during a day of test in case of no deal Brexit at the entrance of the Channel tu

An employee of Eurotunnel checks a British truck on its way to France during a day of test in case of no deal Brexit at the entrance of the Channel tu

A truck on its way to France waits to be checked by employees of Eurotunnel during a day of test in case of no deal Brexit at the entrance of the Chan

A truck on its way to France waits to be checked by employees of Eurotunnel during a day of test in case of no deal Brexit at the entrance of the Chan

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, centre, leaves The Supreme Court flanked by security, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The Supreme Court is set

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, centre, leaves The Supreme Court flanked by security, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The Supreme Court is set

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — The Latest on Britain's impending departure from the European Union (all times local):

10:10 p.m.

Britain's Supreme Court is set to resume its historic hearing to determine whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was illegal.

The case resumes Wednesday for a full day of testimony. It is expected to conclude Thursday.

Judges must determine if Johnson overstepped his authority by suspending Parliament for a five-week period during the run-up to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline for Britain to leave the European Union.

The government's opponents argue that Johnson illegally shut down Parliament just weeks before the country is due to leave the 28-nation bloc for the "improper purpose" of dodging lawmakers' legitimate scrutiny of his Brexit plans. They also accused Johnson of misleading Queen Elizabeth II, whose formal approval was needed to suspend the legislature.

The government claims the suspension was routine, not related to Brexit and a matter for politicians, not the court.

___

9:15 a.m.

The risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a divorce deal remains "very real," European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker declared Wednesday as EU lawmakers debated the ramifications of a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Juncker, who met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, said a no-deal Brexit "might be the choice of the U.K., but it will never be ours."

After the debate, the European Parliament is set to adopt a resolution laying out its concerns about Britain's impending departure from the 28-nation bloc on Oct. 31. Johnson has been adamant the U.K. will leave the EU on that scheduled date with or without a withdrawal agreement.

The main sticking point over a Brexit deal is the Irish border backstop, which would require Britain to retain some EU trade rules in order to avoid a hard border between EU member Ireland and the U.K.'s Northern Ireland.