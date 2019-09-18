Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|90
|61
|.596
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|62
|.589
|_
|Cleveland
|87
|63
|.580
|1½
___
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|82
|68
|.547
|_
|Washington
|82
|67
|.550
|_
|Milwaukee
|81
|69
|.540
|1
___
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Washington 6, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
___