Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/18 16:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 90 61 .596 _
Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 _
Cleveland 87 63 .580

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Chicago 82 68 .547 _
Washington 82 67 .550 _
Milwaukee 81 69 .540 1

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Washington 6, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

