KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal seized the lead in equal rights for sexual minorities in South Asia four years ago with a new constitution that forbids all discrimination based on sexual orientation. Even citizenship certificates and passports now allow a "non-male, non-female" category.
Such rights were enshrined in the constitution, which was introduced after the abolition of Nepal's centuries-old monarchy, because of a 2008 Supreme Court ruling that outlawed all discrimination against sexual minorities. LGBT activists, however, say politicians have failed to write new laws that reflect their rights.
Even worse, a Civil Code came into force last year has moved things backward by clearly stating that marriage is between a man and a woman.
Rights activist Manisha Dhakal says: "Nepal opened the way and other countries are following, but it has stalled here."