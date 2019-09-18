  1. Home
Burning smell forces Taiwan P-3C anti-submarine aircraft back to base

Second similar incident this year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/18 15:05
A P-3C Orion anti-submarine aircraft.

A P-3C Orion anti-submarine aircraft. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After the crew smelled burning, a P-3C anti-submarine aircraft returned immediately to base in Pingtung County, the Air Force said Wednesday (September 18).

This was the second similar incident recorded this year with this type of plane, the Central News Agency reported. On July 25, machinery overheated on board a P-3C, triggering a warning light.

A special taskforce would have to investigate whether Wednesday’s incident was similar to the one in July, a military spokesman said. The smell was recorded at around 10:28 a.m., with the plane landing 20 minutes later.

Nobody was injured and the smell never materialized into a fire, the spokesman emphasized.

Taiwan has 12 of the U.S.-made aircraft to help track down activity by Chinese submarines in the region.
P-3C
P-3C Orion
Air Force
Pingtung County
anti-submarine

