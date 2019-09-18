TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s allies have backed the country’s participation in the United Nations with letters sent to the international body’s secretary-general, António ​​​​​​Guterres, on Monday (Sept. 17), the first day of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Taiwan has been excluded from the UN since 1971, when the People’s Republic of China was admitted to the international organization. In recent years, Taiwan has relied on its allies to speak in favor of the country, during meetings or through letters to UN leadership, as part of the island's campaign to participate in the international organization.

A total of 11 allies have signed a petition calling for the inclusion of Taiwan in the UN and affiliated organizations, according to Lois Michele Young, Belize’s envoy to the UN. The petition was signed by Belize, eSwatini, Haiti, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, and Tuvalu.

The petition also stated that the UN should not bar holders of the Taiwanese passport from entering UN-affiliated facilities nor ban the Taiwanese media from covering UN events. In addition to the petition, Honduras and Paraguay have sent separate letters to Guterres to show their support for Taiwan, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

CNA reported that the petition was submitted to the UN in person by representatives of Taiwan’s allies, with the exception of Saint Vincent. A Vatican envoy also joined the group, even though his government had not signed the petition.

Lily Hsu (徐儷文), head of Taiwan’s representative office in New York, expressed her thanks to the allies for their staunch support of Taiwan. The MOFA urged the UN on Wednesday to include Taiwan so that the country can work with global partners to fulfill the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Taiwan’s 23 million people have the right to take part in UN affairs, and the UN ought to take immediate action to include the country, the ministry said in its statement.