TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After news broke that the Solomon Islands had cut ties with Taiwan in favor of Communist China, a son of the island country's Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare allegedly had to be awoken from a night of binge drinking to inform him of the need to evacuate from Taiwan immediately.

Sogavare's son, Brandt Sogavare, who local media outlets have referred to as "The Little Prince," had only been studying Chinese at a Taiwanese university in northern Taiwan for one month, with plans to enter medical school in southern Taiwan after a year. However, a day after his father decided to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan, he was allegedly found to be in an intoxicated state in his college dormitory, reported Liberty Times.

On Monday (Sept. 16), the elder Sogavare's cabinet approved a resolution cutting diplomatic relations with Taiwan and establishing ties with communist China. The next morning (Sept. 17), the junior Sogavare's college received notice that in order to ensure his safety, both he and his attendant would be pulled from the school and sent to a secure location immediately.

However, when school administrators went to his dormitory, they found that the "prince" had been living a life of excess. Not only did administrators have difficulty rousing the junior Sogavare because of his intoxicated condition, but he had also allegedly been found to have been smoking in the room, a clear violation of school rules, according to Liberty Times.

After being woken up, the young man acknowledged that he had to return to his home country. He claimed that his parents had not informed him on the move beforehand and did not learn of the switch until seeing the news on TV Monday evening.

The young student said that he liked Taiwan very much and did not want to go to Beijing, according to the report.

A senior figure knowledgeable about Solomon Island politics told the news agency that the situation is a typical example of the "dual character" of the country's politicians. "On the one hand, accepting China's beckoning, while on the other hand, not being honest with Taiwan," said the source.