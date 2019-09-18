All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 4 2 Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 6 8 Boston 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 Florida 2 0 2 0 0 3 7 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 2 2 0 0 4 6 3 Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 3 0 Washington 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 New Jersey 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 Philadelphia 2 0 1 1 1 3 6 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 7 3 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 2 0 Chicago 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 Dallas 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 2 1 0 1 3 6 6 Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 2 0 Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 6 6 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Nashville(ss) 6, Florida(ss) 3

Buffalo 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Montreal 4, New Jersey(ss) 2

Washington 4, Chicago 3, OT

New Jersey(ss) 4, Boston 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1

Nashville(ss) 1, Florida(ss) 0

St. Louis 2, Dallas 0

Vancouver(ss) 3, Calgary(ss) 2, OT

Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 0

Calgary(ss) 4, Vancouver(ss) 3

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 0

Columbus 4, Buffalo 1

Detroit 5, Chicago 3

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida vs. Montreal at Bathurst, CAN, NB, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.